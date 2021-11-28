Manuel Neuer praises Bayern Munich’s “workmanlike” win over Arminia Bielefeld

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer knew things would be difficult against Arminia Bielefeld when he saw how deep the opposition was sitting defensively.

Still, the veteran did not lose any doubt that his squad would be able to pull out a victory — he just knew Bayern Munich was really going to have to grind out a win.

“The workmanlike win was fine, it was a professional, workmanlike victory. We’re happy with the result and also with the performance. We know Bielefeld, it’s not easy to come up against a defense that puts bodies behind the ball and still score goals,” Neuer said (as captured by FCBayern.com) . “We had to wait a long time for the first goal, but Leroy (Sane) put it away superbly. It was important to keep a clean sheet, we’re very happy about that from a defensive perspective.”

Neuer and his mates will now focus on next weekend’s tilt with Borussia Dortmund.