Ralf Rangnick aiming to bring Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to Manchester United?

According to reports out of England (as compiled by The Express), recent Manchester United hire Ralf Rangnick might be looking to Germany to fill the club’s permanent managerial void.

In fact, Rangnick might be looking directly at Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann:

Ralf Rangnick plans to add Julian Nagelsmann to Manchester United’s managerial shortlist, reports say. The German will soon take charge at Old Trafford until the end of the campaign. But he’ll have one eye on the future with the Red Devils looking to get their next appointment right. Rangnick has agreed to become United’s interim manager until the end of the campaign following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer was sacked last weekend after overseeing a run of seven defeats from 13 matches, with a 4-1 battering at the hands of Watford the final straw. Rangnick will take charge until the summer before moving upstairs as a constant. Then, the Red Devils will begin the process of appointing a permanent manager to Solskjaer as they plot a path to future glory. Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag are all frontrunners for the post.

Rangnick, who will take over on the sidelines to close out this campaign for the Red Devils, will then bump upstairs into a front office role and will undoubtedly be able to offer coaching candidates a defined plan — and a boatload of money.

It seems extremely doubtful that Nagelsmann would be ready to bolt Bayern Munich any time soon, but Rangnick will at least be able to lean on the duo’s existing relationship for a quick chat.