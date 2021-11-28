Kit Leak: The color schemes for Germany’s new home and away kits

At long last, Germany fans around the world will be in good spirits. After a disappointing World Cup and an average Euros, former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick took over the reins and went on a winning run that qualified Germany for the World Cup before any other country other than hosts Qatar.

Now, Germany fans will have even more reason to celebrate, as some information regarding the kits they will suit up in has now been released. As of now, no specific design has been leaked, but, as per reports from Footy Headlines, fans can at least look forward to the color combination of both the home and away kits, and may we just say, they’re looking pretty good.

We’ll start off with the home kit. The new Germany home kit will obviously feature white and black, the main colors of every Germany home kit. These two colors will be joined by an unorthodox addition: metallic gold. The official color name is “Tactile Gold Metallic,” and has already been featured on a couple of adidas products.

The Germany 2022 World Cup home shirt will combine a white base with black and metallic gold. Not much is known about the overall design yet, though [Footy Headlines] pic.twitter.com/qJPXGn3L0N — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 27, 2021

Gold has been used very sparingly on Germany kits in the past decade, despite it being one of the three main colors of the national flag. Until now, it has been limited to slight splashes, like on the 2006 and 2008 home kits, or thin lines, like on the 2010, 2012, and 2014 kits. The current kit also has a touch of gold, but only on the tips of the sleeves. It is unknown as to how prominent the gold will be on the upcoming kit, but having been reported as a main color, there is ample room to suggest that it will take on a bigger role than on previous kits.

Let’s move onto the away kit. There is good news for fans all around as they won’t have to say goodbye to the current away kit’s color scheme, which has been quite popular. The new away kit will be black just like the current one. Here’s the difference: while the current kit’s highlights and logos were all in carbon black/dark gray, the new away kit will swap those colors for metallic gold and dark maroon, or “Shadow Maroon,” according to adidas.

The Germany 2022 World Cup away shirt will be mainly black, with dark maroon and metallic gold features. Nothing is known about the overall design yet, though [Footy Headlines] pic.twitter.com/4DFCAdvaht — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 28, 2021

While gold has been used a few times on Germany’s away shirts, maroon will be a new addition. No German kit in recent memory has featured a maroon shade, with the closest example being the different shades of red on the 2014 home kit.

Again, no design is available at the moment, so fans can only speculate how these colors will be utilized on the jersey. However, Germany fans have a good reason to be optimistic, as the kit is likely to be similar to the 2010 away kit in terms of color combination. The 2010 away kit is one of the most popular Germany kits ever to be released, and fans will be hoping that the upcoming kit will be just as good looking as the 2010 version, if not better.

What do you think of the color schemes for the new Germany kits? Let us know in the comments!