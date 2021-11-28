Julian Nagelsmann has no doubt that Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski should win the Ballon d’Or

In the post-match madness following Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld, Julian Nagelsmann took a break from talking about his team’s performance to talk about the next big event on his calendar: The Ballon d’Or ceremonies.

Nagelsmann acknowledged that he will, indeed, be part of the club contingent heading to France for the gala to support Robert Lewandowski and had a brief, but direct, statement on who he thinks should walk away with the coveted award.

“No player deserves it more than Robert,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch).

Lewandowski’s record-breaking performance in the Bundesliga should be enough to push him to the award, but the reality of the situation is that Lewandowski could get slighted once more — even after breaking Gerd Müller longtime goal-scoring record.

With Lionel Messi, Jorginho, and even Mo Salah all surely garnering votes, Lewandowski has to hope that voters actually looked — and voted — for the most impactful player, best player.