Bayern Munich II draw Memmingen, slip seven points back

Timo Kern scored in the first half and was sent off in the second, leading Bayern Munich II to a 1-1 draw with FC Memmingen.

Match Highlights

Bayern II got started early in the match. Timo Kern’s curling effort from the top of the penalty area, found it’s way inside the post to put Bayern II up 1-0. Bayern II kept getting opportunities, but they couldn’t find a second early goal.

Then, David Remiger equalized when a free kick got through the box missing everybody. He put his shot into the top of the net, leveling the match at 1-1.

Bayern II kept pushing for a winner, but a second yellow and sending off for Kern in the 70th minute made things a lot more difficult. Still, Bayern II nearly found the winner after some brilliant work in the box from Gabriel Vidovic nearly found Lucas Copado, but the two 17-year-olds couldn’t come together for the winner.

: #FCBAmateure FC Memmingen



Egal, ob Batista-Meier, Vidović oder Motika: Der Ball wollte nicht mehr ins Memminger Gehäuse.



— FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) November 26, 2021

Squad

Head coach Martin Demichelis made a good number of changes in this match compared to the group who lost 3-1 to VfB Eichstätt last time out. Seventeen year old Tom Hülsmann started in goal in place of Manuel Kainz, and Bright Arrey-Mbi moved into a center-back partnership with Jamie Lawrence.

In the attack, Armindo Sieb and Nemanja Motika came in for Leon Fust and Maximilian Welzmüller.

Bayern XI: Hülsmann - Brückner, Arrey-Mbi, Lawrence, Booth - Kern, Vidović, Scott (90. Welzmüller) - Motika, Sieb, Batista-Meier (60. Copado)

Halbzeit ⏸ | 1:1 (45')#Kern belohnte die Münchner für eine starke Anfangsphase, doch Memmingen nutzte im Gegenzug die erste Chance. Danach wollte der Ball einfach nicht ins Tor. Die zweite Halbzeit gehört uns! #FCBAmateure
— FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) November 26, 2021

Table and Next Match

The draw gives Bayern II 49 points after 23 matches; however, they fall seven points behind SpVgg Bayreuth, who are now unbeaten in their last eight matches (including five wins in a row).

Bayern II have two matches remaining before the winter break, and both of them are home games. On December 3, FV Illertissen visit Munich, and SC Eltersdorf come the following week.