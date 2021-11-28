Ilkay Gundogan thinks Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski should win Ballon d’Or

The Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards that a football player can have, and in just two days — we will know this year’s winner. The main contenders for this year are PSG’s and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Ilkay Gundogan is having another strong season for Manchester City and Germany. Ilkay was in very good form last season, as he scored a couple of very important goals. The German midfielder thinks his former teammate Robert Lewandowski should win Ballon d’Or.

Gundogan told PunditArena: “I think I would go with Lewandowski, to be honest. I played with him in Dortmund, so I kind of know directly how great he is, how dedicated he is to his work. The fact that last year there was no Ballon d’Or winner, and he probably would have deserved it last year.”

To be fair, Ballon d’Or lost a lot of its credibility over the last couple of years, and it all culminated last year when they decided to cancel the award for that year altogether. Hopefully, they can make it right this year!