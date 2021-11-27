Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 1-0 Arminia Bielefeld (Hinrunde)

Bayern Munich never gave up in a hard fought game in the Bundesliga against Arminia Bielefeld. Leroy Sané showed once again that he is a special talent by scoring a spectacular goal, not quite Arjen Robben-esque, but a goal of the importance of Robben’s goals.

Here is what we discussed on the podcast:

Was this a good performance or was it not?

Why did the Bundesliga schedule Bayern-Bielefeld as the match of the day?

A look at some individual performances of the Bayern players

A look around the Bundesliga and what else happened aside from Bayern-Bielefeld

The absence of Joshua Kimmich

Why I would like to see Bayern play with a back four rather than a hybrid three/four

