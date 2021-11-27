 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Football’s most intelligent player speaks: Robert Lewandowski “must” win the Ballon d’Or

Messi? Benzema? Jorginho? Nope, Thomas Muller knows EXACTLY who should win the Ballon d’Or this year.

By Ineednoname
/ new
TOPSHOT-FBL-FRA-AWARD Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Less than 48 hours from now, France Football will award the Ballon d’Or to the player they think has been the best in the world this year. There are a number of candidates eligible for the award, but the clear frontrunners are Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and PSG’s Lionel Messi. There has been some debate in the media over who deserves to win the award, but for Thomas Muller the answer is very simple.

Speaking to the media following his team’s 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld, Bayern’s Raumdeuter made his opinions clearly known:

Muller obviously has a front-row seat to watching Lewandowski play every week, so he knows exactly how good he is. And of course, before you accuse him of bias, remember that Muller is well aware of just how good Messi is as well. Bayern 7-0 Barcelona, Germany 1-0 Argentina, Bayern 8-2 Barcelona — there’s a long history between the German and the Argentinian, so you know he’s well aware of the kind of competition Lewandowski is up against.

Of course, Muller is far from the only high profile player saying that Lewandowski should win it. Even plenty of former Ballon d’Or winners have said they back him for the award, including Luis Suarez (no, not that one). Messi, admittedly, did win the Copa America this year, but Lewandowski won the Bundesliga and was the European top scorer, while also breaking Gerd Muller’s legendary 40-goal record.

Muller makes the same point in his interview:

This man never misses.

Honestly, after the shameful way France Football cancelled the award last year, they have to make things right by giving the award to Lewandowski this year. In fact, he deserves two Ballon d’Ors, but we’ll be satisfied with one. The Polish international has been by far the best footballer in the world these past two seasons, and he deserves to be recognized for his achievements.

Football, however is a cruel sport, and these awards are often popularity contests. Will the right man win the Ballon d’Or on Monday? We’ll have to wait and see.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 10 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...