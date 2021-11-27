Football’s most intelligent player speaks: Robert Lewandowski “must” win the Ballon d’Or

Less than 48 hours from now, France Football will award the Ballon d’Or to the player they think has been the best in the world this year. There are a number of candidates eligible for the award, but the clear frontrunners are Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and PSG’s Lionel Messi. There has been some debate in the media over who deserves to win the award, but for Thomas Muller the answer is very simple.

Speaking to the media following his team’s 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld, Bayern’s Raumdeuter made his opinions clearly known:

Thomas Müller on the Ballon d'Or: "There's no need for discussion. Lewy has to win it" [Sky] pic.twitter.com/RMHhP5MGUg — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 27, 2021

Muller obviously has a front-row seat to watching Lewandowski play every week, so he knows exactly how good he is. And of course, before you accuse him of bias, remember that Muller is well aware of just how good Messi is as well. Bayern 7-0 Barcelona, Germany 1-0 Argentina, Bayern 8-2 Barcelona — there’s a long history between the German and the Argentinian, so you know he’s well aware of the kind of competition Lewandowski is up against.

Of course, Muller is far from the only high profile player saying that Lewandowski should win it. Even plenty of former Ballon d’Or winners have said they back him for the award, including Luis Suarez (no, not that one). Messi, admittedly, did win the Copa America this year, but Lewandowski won the Bundesliga and was the European top scorer, while also breaking Gerd Muller’s legendary 40-goal record.

Muller makes the same point in his interview:

Müller: "When you see what he's doing with the Polish national team - which is more difficult than in a real top team. I have to say there isn't one player who individually performed better. Lewy has to win the Ballon d'Or" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 27, 2021

This man never misses.

Honestly, after the shameful way France Football cancelled the award last year, they have to make things right by giving the award to Lewandowski this year. In fact, he deserves two Ballon d’Ors, but we’ll be satisfied with one. The Polish international has been by far the best footballer in the world these past two seasons, and he deserves to be recognized for his achievements.

Football, however is a cruel sport, and these awards are often popularity contests. Will the right man win the Ballon d’Or on Monday? We’ll have to wait and see.