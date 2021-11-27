Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s narrow 1:0 win over Arminia Bielefeld

Jersey swap: Stefan Ortega

Without a doubt, the best player on the pitch for Arminia Bielefeld and probably one of the best players overall tonight. He saved numerous shots today and irritated Bayern Munich’s attacking players with some world-class saves. Especially during the first half, he stopped a bunch of good shots from his opposition and left Bayern’s players in despair. He finished the match with eight saves. No wonders why he was on Bayern’s radar for replacing Alexander Nubel.

Der Kaiser: Benjamin Pavard

I, for one, am glad that Benji played a good match. Pavard is under a lot of pressure lately. Well, for the last season and a half. The French right-back struggled to regain his form after the World Cup and the treble-winning season. Today, he was very confident on and off the ball. He had some important duels and a couple of well-timed tackles and therefore managed to stop the very few attacks Arminia had. His passing was also good tonight, as he had some interesting passes. He finally managed to help his team when they were attacking, especially with his passes. He had 89% accurate passes and had two key passes.

Fußballgott: Corentin Tolisso

Tolisso is finally getting back in form after suffering a string of injuries since last summer. Hasan Salihamidžić tried to sell the Frenchman during the last transfer window, but in the end, he stayed in Munich. It must have been hard to deal with everything, but luckily for him, he is back on track and getting more comfortable on the pitch again. He was vital in today’s Bayern’s win, as he was responsible for creating attacks. He was helpful to his teammates overall. He was also very active in the defensive part of the pitch but sometimes moved a bit more forward. He managed to get 89% of his passes right and had two key passes.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sane

In a match that Bayern managed to miss a bunch of sitters, and the rest of the shots were saved by Ortega, it was good to have Leroy Sane. Although his performance tonight wasn’t his best, he still managed to provide the winner. Bielefeld parked the bus and was only focused on conceding as few as possible. Bayern had 22 shots, and only one was able to beat the very well-organized defense. Leroy Sane tried to jeopardize Ortega’s goal on numerous occasions, but in the end, the long-range effort did the trick, and he scored the winning goal to keep Bayern on top of the table!

Meister of the Match: Thomas Muller

The Bavarian-born and self-proclaimed Raumdeuter was very creative and dangerous tonight. His importance is very visible in these kinds of matches when the opposition parks the bus, and there is little space for other attackers in the final third. Muller worked his ass off today, as he was active all over the pitch. When Arminia had the possession, he was constantly putting pressure on the backline. When Bayern had the possession, he was always drifting away from the ball and tried to find space for the pass. In the end, he managed to assist Leroy Sane when he scored the only goal. Muller also had 82% accurate passes and had six key passes.

