Serge Gnabry’s contract talks with Bayern Munich are ongoing; not hindered by vax mess

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the contract talks between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry are still progressing.

Contrary to some recent talk, there is no ill will between the player and club over Gnabry’s vaccination status or the club’s refusal to pay Gnabry for time he has missed in quarantine.

The discussions are considered to be “ongoing” and the primary sticking point is a few million euros here or there. While that might seem like a lot to lay person, a few million spread over the life of a contract of a professional athlete is typically not considered a deal breaker.

An agreement is still expected to be reached in 2022, which should help fortify the club’s wing position for years to come. With Kingsley Coman’s future being uncertain at this juncture, retaining Gnabry is likely a high priority for the club.

It should also be noted that throughout this process, Gnabry has not been linked to any other clubs.