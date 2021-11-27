Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: Gamethread and Live Blog

After a disappointingly average performance against Dynamo Kyiv in midweek, Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action with a mandate to improve drastically Julian Nagelsmann still has a depleted squad, but it’s far less depleted than it was a week ago — a fact that should make all the difference against the likes of Arminia Bielefeld.

Joshua Kimmich is still out due to quarantine, which gives Corentin Tolisso another chance to start in midfield. Leon Goretzka and Lucas Hernandez, who have both been nursing injuries these past few days, are also fit to start. In addition, Nagelsmann is boosted by the return of both Niklas Sule and Josip Stanisic, who may not be fit to start but should be strong options from the bench. Combined with the usual available starters like Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, and Leroy Sane, Julian Nagelsmann has no excuse for not getting all three points today.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast?

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

