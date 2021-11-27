Report: Bayern Munich interested in Chelsea’s Mason Mount

There are a number of players at Bayern Munich whose futures remain uncertain at this point. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have already signed new deals keeping them at the club until 2025 and 2026, respectively, and both Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry are soon expected to follow suit.

However, elsewhere in midfield/attack, Kingsley Coman’s future with the club is uncertain as well as Corentin Tolisso’s. Coman had expressed his desire to leave Bayern during the summer, but his agent wasn’t able to broker a move to his preferred destination of the Premier League. For Tolisso, chances come few and far between and it might be in Bayern’s best interest to cut their losses either this winter or summer.

Per a new report from Tz, Bayern is interested in potentially bringing in Chelsea FC’s Mason Mount as a midfield/attacking reinforcement. The 22-year-old Champions League winner has been a bright spot for Chelsea the past two-and-a-half seasons and he’s also been a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s England setup. So far this season, Mount has scored three goals and provided four assists in the Premier League as Thomas Tuchel’s side top the table, three points clear of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

His versatility to play as either an advanced central midfielder, winger, or deeper central midfielder makes him a hugely valuable asset. He could fit the billing perfectly at Bayern, especially considering situations like Bayern is going through right now with the amount of players that are unavailable for selection. Julian Nagelsmann is short of options, and with a versatile player like Mount that can play in different areas of the pitch, it could be the difference between dropping points and picking up points.

Mount is currently valuated around €75 million and his current contract at Chelsea doesn’t expire until June 2024, so it certainly wouldn’t be cheap for Bayern. If Mount were to be a realistic possibility that would, at the very least, have to sell both or one of Tolisso and/or Coman to fund a Mount transfer. They could, perhaps, use either player in some sort of a swap deal, especially since Coman had made it clear last summer that he prefers a move to the Premier League.

Similar to Jamal Musiala, Mount worked his way through Chelsea’s youth teams before making his break in to the senior squad. Musiala was convinced to come to Bayern before he had made the jump to Chelsea’s first team, but he’s shown at Bayern that he is more than ready to be in and around the first team for a top caliber club. Hasan Salihamidzic played a big role in convincing Musiala to come to Bayern from Chelsea, so he’ll already be familiar with the personnel to speak with at the Cobham training center.

Imagine Robert Lewandowski on the end of some of these passes from Mount: