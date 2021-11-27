Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland set to make a surprise comeback from injury

As Bayern Munich continues to struggle through injuries and COVID-19 concerns, their biggest rivals get some good news going into the weekend — Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is set to make an early return from injury.

When Haaland went down with a hip flexor injury in October, his agent and father said that he would not play for the rest of 2021. However, it appears like the young Norwegian striker is ahead of schedule and we could see Haaland play as soon as this weekend against VfL Wolfsburg.

In a recent press conference, Dortmund coach Marco Rose said, “Erling Haaland will be on the bus. He feels good. He might make a short substitute appearance. If everything goes well, he will also be fit for the Bayern game,” foreshadowing next weekend’s top-of-the-table clash between Bayern and Dortmund at Signal-Iduna Park.

This test for Bayern just got a lot harder with the potential of Haaland playing any sort of role. Bayern fans can only hope that we get some similarly good news from Säberner Straße soon.