Eintracht Frankfurt not interested in Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca is not an option for Eintracht Frankfurt as was previously rumored.

Eintracht Frankfurt manger Oliver Glasner does not think his squad’s midfield depth needs to be bolstered. However, the rumored interest from Real Betis is legitimate.

The Bavarians would not be opposed to a loan or a sale of Roca this winter. If the club opts to sell Roca, it would seek a sales figure of €4 million to €6 million in return for the Spaniard. It will be interesting to see just how much Bayern Munich really values Roca, however.

With Marcel Sabitzer potentially missing the rest of 2021, Joshua Kimmich susceptible to more quarantines without being vaccinated, and Corentin Tolisso also on the discount rack for a sale, Roca’s internal stock at the club might never be higher.

Still, it seems like Bayern Munich has assessed Roca and feels it is best to let him move on.