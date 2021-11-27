Barcelona president convinced a miracle is needed to beat Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich will be a formidable challenge for FC Barcelona if the latter are to make it to the knockout stages of the Champions League. With only seven points from five games, Barca hold a slender two-point lead over Benfica. Going by recent form, Barcelona will need nothing short of a miracle to beat the Bavarians in the Allianz Arena which the Barca president Joan Laporta is fully aware of.

Bayern have so far maintained a 100 percent win rate in the group stage completely dominating their opponents. Barca on the other hand have been poor with both their wins coming against Dynamo Kyiv. Enduring a humiliating 3-0 defeat followed by a goal-less draw, Benfica turned out to be a unexpected nightmare for the Culers.

With that in mind, the Blaugrana have to beat Bayern or hope that Benfica doesn’t win against Kyiv in order to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. If neither of the two events occur, Barca will be looking at a group stage exit and get shipped to the Europa league.

Barcelona however have some renewed energy with their former player Xavi Hernandez at the helm. Xavi knows the Barcelona philosophy like no other, being a core part of it during its heydays. He will be a strong source of motivation for the club and its players. Barcelona President Joan Laporta said, “Xavi is very motivated and strong. I hope everything goes well for us, I think that at the moment Xavi’s arrival has generated a little respect from our opponents. They know we can do it again.”

However, if the past two-to-three years are anything to go by, Bayern go into this tie as huge favourites. Julian Nagelsmann and his men have been a little hot and cold off late. The manager might also decide to rest some of his players in the deadwood fixture which would be a positive for the opponents. Other than that, this would be Bayern’s game to lose, they know it and so do their opponents who will be hoping and wishing for a miracle.

“Beating Bayern is something that can be achieved. There is going to be a miracle, I am convinced that we are going to win,” Laporta said.

Laporta is convinced there needs to be and there will be a miracle. It’s up to Julian Nagelsmann and his team to prove the latter wrong.