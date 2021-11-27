Daily Schmankerl: Erling Haaland prefers Real Madrid move; Bild confirms Bayern Munich’s interest in Adam Hlozek; Kylian Mbappe wants Jurgen Klopp at Real Madrid; Newcastle United eyeing Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic; and MORE!

According to Goal, Borussia Dortmund striker — rumored Bayern Munich transfer target — Erling Haaland is eyeing a move to Real Madrid:

Real Madrid is Erling Haaland’s preferred next destination if he leaves Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Goal can confirm. Haaland has established himself among Europe’s elite strikers since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020. The 21-year-old has scored 70 goals in his first 69 appearances for BVB, attracting a number of high profile suitors in the process, including Madrid.

On the Bayern Insider podcast, Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl discussed the recent rumors of Bayern Munich’s interest in Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek and confirmed that the club could be considering the 19-year-old.

Bild’s dynamic duo says that the striker could be available for €20 million to €25 million.

After a one-week hiatus, the Weekend Warm-up Podcast is back and there was quite a bit to look at after the crazy week that Bayern Munich had.

Here is what we have on tap:

A look at how COVID-19 is impacting the squad and why it could prove to be disastrous for the team this season.

Why Joshua Kimmich needs to figure out how to move forward.

Why Bayern Munich should make it a point to stomp out FC Barcelona.

A quick look at the transfer rumors linking Dusan Vlahovic, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri Bayern Munich.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has decided to go a little conservative on his car selection these days:

If Real Madrid wants to convince Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe to make a move it might have to bring in a new coach: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp. Mbappe allegedly wants Klopp to be named manager for him to transfer to Spain:

Kylian Mbappe is said to have suggested that his potential suitors, Real Madrid, employ Jurgen Klopp as manager at the Bernabeu if they want to persuade him to go from Paris to Madrid. According to El Nacional, the Frenchman is still skeptical of Carlo Ancelotti’s capacity to lead the La Liga giants to the next level and get the best out of him. The German’s contract isn’t slated to expire until 2024, and many expect the former Mainz head coach to see it through, Mbappe in the transfer window was linked with a move to Real Madrid but that fell through as PSG didn’t accept the price tag they gave for their star player. Mbappe’s has refused to sign a new contract and his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich welcomes Arminia Bielefeld to Munich in the Bundesliga. Their encounter in the previous season in Munich was very entertaining and ended in a 3-3 draw. Julian Nagelsmann will be hoping for better results after a hard-fought victory over Dynamo Kyiv in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

In this preview, we looked at the following:

Bielefeld’s recent turnaround in form after a poor start to the season

Bayern’s injury headaches and more Covid-19 headaches!

Bayern’s remaining fixture list ahead of the winter break

Some thoughts on Borussia Dortmund’s mindset after their exit from the Champions League in the hands of Sporting Lisbon

Some thoughts on Bayern’s performances against Dynamo and Augsburg

