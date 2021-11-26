Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

Bayern Munich are back in action this weekend as they host relegation threatened Arminia Bielefeld. Usually, a relegation tier side would not worry the record champions, but Julian Nagelsmann’s men have already suffered twice at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg this season. Will Arminia be another stumbling block for the team?

The number of covid absentees this time is lower than it was last week, but still too many for anyone’s liking. Joshua Kimmich remains sidelined, as does Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Nagelsmann will be keenly aware that his team only has a one-point lead at the top of the table, and with Borussia Dortmund up next in the schedule, he cannot afford another slip up.

