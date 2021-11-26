Julian Nagelsmann thinking about Jamal Musiala at the “6” for Bayern Munich

During his weekly press conference, Bayern Munich unearthed a little nugget about how he might be planning to bolster his midfield depth moving forward, cover for any future quarantines for Joshua Kimmich, and also find more playing time for Jamal Musiala.

That’s right, Nagelsmann is echoing what Hansi Flick said just a few weeks ago: Musiala could be used as a defensive midfielder.

“(Kimmich) is very ambitious and of course wants to play. That burdens him. Who could replace him? With Jamal, in retrospect, I am annoyed that I didn’t test him at the six. I should have done that earlier, I’m annoyed about that. I trust him to do it. He had good defensive sequences against Augsburg,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Tz).

Nagelsmann also noted that Marcel Sabitzer is out for the Arminia Bielefield match and that it was good to get Marc Roca some field time.

Could we see Musiala in a more defensive role? It sure sounds like it.