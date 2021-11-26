With the clock ticking, Bayern Munich to push for winter sale of Corentin Tolisso

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has been under some pressure to avoid losing players to free transfers.

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso is entering the final months of his deal with the club and seems on course to leave on a free transfer next summer. With recent interest from both Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, however, Salihamidzic is reportedly going to push for a sale in January to get something in return for the Frenchman per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

One issue for such a move, though, could be the uncertain status of Joshua Kimmich, who is not vaccinated and therefore susceptible to more down time should he contract the virus again. In addition, highly-touted Austrian Marcel Sabitzer has been battling his form and a few nagging, minor injuries since joining the club.

Should Bayern Munich opt to sell Tolisso, its depth could become an issue.