Sporting Lisbon manager not seeking Champions League tie with Bayern Munich

For all of the ups and downs that Bayern Munich has had of late, the team is still one of the most feared sides in all of Europe — just asking Sporting Lisbon boss Rúben Amorim.

In speaking at a press conference Amorim was asked about the possibilities of squaring off with Bayern Munich in the knockout stage of the Champions League and the manager did not mince any words.

“I would pray. Otherwise you cannot do much more,” Amorim said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

The potential match-ups in the knockout stage promise to feature some true heavyweight throw downs. For some Bayern Munich fans, a match-up with Sporting Lisbon might represent the lesser of the evils. While a dangerous squad in their own right, Sporting Lisbon would absolutely be a more advantageous early tie than say Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, or Paris Saint-Germain.

In the end, though, it just feels like Bayern Munich is destined to meet up with PSG once again.