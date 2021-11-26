Bayern Munich Alumni: David Alaba becoming integral for Real Madrid

There was very little doubt that former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba was going to win over his new teammates and eventually get the Real Madrid fans on his side.

What remained in doubt, however, was if Alaba was going to win over the Spanish media. After scoring his squad’s first goal in its Champions League win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol, Alaba seems to be on his way to getting the backing of the press.

Marca recently wrote the following about Alaba (as captured by Sport Bild), which shows how far Alaba has some in just a few month in Madrid:

“Alaba continues to grow into the team, both on the defensive and in the hierarchy. Madrid have signed him to pay Bayern without a transfer fee. It’s the steal of the century.”

Steal of the century might be a little heavy at this point, but Alaba is doing what many expected by bringing talent, experience, and professionalism to a squad that needed a boost.