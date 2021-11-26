Rio Ferdinand says Antonio Rüdiger should only leave Chelsea for Bayern Munich

It remains to be seen just how much Bayern Munich really wants Chelsea FC center-back Antonio Rüdiger — and also that love for Bavaria might be reciprocated by the Germany international.

Noted pundit Rio Ferdinand gave his take on exactly how he thinks it should play out — along with his opinion on which team he rates higher, Bayern Munich or Chelsea.

“I’d stay. I’d sign because you’ve got a genuine chance of winning the Premier League and European competitions. (Thomas) Tuchel’s come in and changed the fortunes of all those players’ lives. They won the Champions League immediately and I watched Chelsea last weekend and they’re formidable. They are a team. Rudiger’s playing the best football I’ve ever seen,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport (as captured by Football London). “As a player do you risk changing that, and risk a downturn in form and performance and risk it by going somewhere else? I only see Bayern Munich as being on the same level. I think Bayern Munich are above Chelsea.”

A big factor in Bayern Munich’s desire to sign Rüdiger will be if the club can come to terms with Niklas Süle. Should the Bavarians sign the big defender, it can be assumed they will pass on Rüdiger.