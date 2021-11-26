Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 26 — COVID-19 is spreading like an Oprah giveaway show at Bayern Munich; The challenges ahead on the schedule; Transfer talk; and MORE!

After a one-week hiatus, the Weekend Warm-up Podcast is back and there was quite a bit to look at after the crazy week that Bayern Munich had.

Here is what we have on tap:

A quick note of thanks to all of the listeners, readers, and BFW staffers who worked together to make this site the best Bayern Munich blog/fan zone/meeting of the minds on the internet.

A look at how COVID-19 is impacting the squad and why it could prove to be disastrous for the team this season.

Why Joshua Kimmich needs to figure out how to move forward.

Why Bayern Munich should make it a point to stomp out FC Barcelona.

A quick look at the transfer rumors linking Dusan Vlahovic, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri Bayern Munich.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

