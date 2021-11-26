Daily Schmankerl: Dusan Vlahovic “chosen” as Bayern Munich’s successor to Robert Lewandowski; FC Barcelona scared away by Chelsea’s asking price for Christian Pulisic?; Chelsea chasing Federico Chiesa; and MORE!

According to one report, Bayern Munich is going to pursue Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic with the intent of the 20-year-old eventually becoming the successor to Robert Lewandowski. Vlahovic is considered the “great favorite” in the race to be Bayern Munich’s next No. 9:

Robert Lewandowski may be facing his last months as a Bayern Munich footballer, since the 33-year-old Polish forward intends to try his luck away from the Bundesliga before exhausting his sports career, with Real Madrid being one of the teams that most He would have put interest in taking over the services of what today is one of the best strikers in the world. If Lewandowski finally leaves the Allianz Arena next summer, the Bavarian team led by Julian Nagelsmann will need to go to the transfer market in search of a top striker, with Fiorentina’s Serbian forward, Dusan Vlahovic, the player they like the most at the moment. and the one that apparently would be the great favorite to become the new offensive reference of Bayern Munich for the next few years, thus anticipating other great Europeans who would also have considered his signing over the coming summer.

We have seen Vlahovic’s name linked to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and a host of other teams, but the Bavarians could be looking to get into the race while Vlahovic is still affordable.

With the news that Chelsea FC really might be considering selling off Christian Pulisic, the next question is what his price tag might look like. According to one report, it is €50 million — a sum that might scare away one of the most interested suitors, FC Barcelona:

FC Barcelona has spent months looking for new players to improve their squad in the next markets, however, the economy does not allow them to make any transfer. One of the players who were considering signing is Christian Pulisic, current Chelsea player, who does not have the prominence that was expected when he agreed to arrive at Stamford Bridge, the Catalan team tries to convince him to change of scene, but the Londoners will not put facilities. As ‘Mirror’ says, the London team will not let Pulisic go if a minimum of 42 million pounds (50 million euros at change) is not entered, an amount that is difficult for the team to put on the table Catalan since the economy is very tight. Xavi likes the North American footballer a lot.

Bayern Munich welcomes Arminia Bielefeld to Munich in the Bundesliga. Their encounter in the previous season in Munich was very entertaining and ended in a 3-3 draw. Julian Nagelsmann will be hoping for better results after a hard-fought victory over Dynamo Kyiv in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

In this preview, we looked at the following:

Bielefeld’s recent turnaround in form after a poor start to the season

Bayern’s injury headaches and more Covid-19 headaches!

Bayern’s remaining fixture list ahead of the winter break

Some thoughts on Borussia Dortmund’s mindset after their exit from the Champions League in the hands of Sporting Lisbon

Some thoughts on Bayern’s performances against Dynamo and Augsburg

Federico Chiesa is one of the most coveted players in the world and Chelsea might be preparing a “monster offer” for the star forward:

The situation for Juventus Turin could only be worse if it also lost some of the best players on the squad, and it is not far from it. Massimiliano Allegri is aware that the team he leads needs a huge amount of reinforcements on all lines and that he cannot lose players from Federico Chiesa’s team. However, Vecchia Signora’s forward is one of the best in the world in his position and his spectacular performance is drawing the attention of some of the best teams on the planet. Without going any further, Chelsea itself has been in charge of starting to close the fence on a player who could be the star signing of the blue summer before the possible departures that are planned at Stamford Bridge.

Gladbach defender Matthias Ginter is becoming very popular on the transfer market. Both FC Barcelona and Inter Milan are rumored to want the Germany international:

FC Barcelona has been aware for a long time that Gerard Piqué is already facing the final stretch of his sporting career, having the Barça team therefore to track the transfer market in search of a guarantee center to complete the defensive rotation having thought about it in the Borussia Monchengladbach’s German center-back Matthias Ginter, in whom other great Europeans such as Atlético de Madrid or Inter Milan were also recently interested, the latter being the Barça team’s main rival. In fact, the neroazzurro team, as revealed by Calciomercato, would have taken the lead in the race to take over the services of Ginter, in a movement led by Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio from the Inter Milan sports management to get ahead of the rest of the teams interested in the 25-year-old German footballer, who has been one of the best center-backs in the Bundesliga in recent years, therefore this contractual situation is what causes the German defender to be a bargain in the transfer market.

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is looking to help those in need:

Je lance Toliss’All avec bcp d'ambitions en faveur des personnes en situation #handicap. Un projet pour agir, changer le regard, valoriser les solutions de tous ceux qui agissent au quotidien. Déterminé à jouer mon rôle, à faire avancer les choses. Il y a des mains à tendre pic.twitter.com/PTQXJXNm3V — Corentin Tolisso (@CorentinTolisso) November 24, 2021

I launch Toliss’All with a lot of ambitions in favor of people in a #handicap situation. A project to act, to change the look, to promote the solutions of all those who act on a daily basis. I am determined to play my part to get things done. There are hands to reach out to.

Bayern Munich had to fight through the blustery conditions and against a pesky Dynamo Kyiv side, but was able to walk out of Ukraine with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the Champions League.

It was not always easy. The cold, the sloppy conditions, and the patchwork line-up all had to be worked through and the Bavarians eventually were able to overcome all obstacles.

