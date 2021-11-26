Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge takes shots at Borussia Dortmund

Last weekend, Bayern Munich fell to relegation side Augsburg meanwhile Borussia Dortmund squeaked out a narrow win against VfB Stuttgart. With these results. the top teams are moving closer together. Bayern Munich are just one point ahead of Dortmund with 28 points to 27.

“You manage to win without playing well. You have to start playing better at some point. They are not stable enough at the back to win these tight games forever,” criticized Dietmar Hamann on Sky90.

Ex-Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was also on the panel and spoke about Dortmund, especially Marco Reus and Mays Hummels. The long-serving CEO of Bayern happily took jabs at the Dortmund rivals. Rummenigge recalled a time in 2012 when Juppe Heynckes was the manager of Bayern and wanted to bring Reus to Bayern. However, Reus decided on Dortmund and he “didn’t win a lot of titles over there” Rummenigge jabbed.

Ouch, tell us how you really feel Rummenigge.

“No, I do believe that he is a good, interesting player who, unfortunately, always has the misfortune that he is injured a lot. And that has regularly set him back in his career,” said Rummenigge about Marco Reus to Sport Bild.

Reus has certainly been impressing as of lately with his late winner against Stuttgart and has shown solid performances under Marco Rose. Not to mention, he has been convincing under Hansi Flick in the national team as well.

Rummenigge also discredited Mats Hummels and said that Hummels “already gives the impression that he has problems with speed.” Hamann joined in on the criticism against the Dortmund defender and said that others should play at the World Cup. While Flick hasn’t made many statements yet on what he plans to do with the German veterans on the national team, you cannot deny Reus a spot if he continues playing the way he has.