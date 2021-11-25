Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld (Hinrunde)

Bayern Munich welcomes Arminia Bielefeld to Munich in the Bundesliga. Their encounter in the previous season in Munich was very entertaining and ended in a 3-3 draw. Julian Nagelsmann will be hoping for better results after a hard-fought victory over Dynamo Kyiv in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

In this preview, we looked at the following:

Bielefeld’s recent turnaround in form after a poor start to the season

Bayern’s injury headaches and more Covid-19 headaches!

Bayern’s remaining fixture list ahead of the winter break

Some thoughts on Borussia Dortmund’s mindset after their exit from the Champions League in the hands of Sporting Lisbon

Some thoughts on Bayern’s performances against Dynamo and Augsburg

