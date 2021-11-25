Talking Trikots: Colors, colors, everywhere - the many hues to grace a Bayern Munich kit

Autumn is the season of bright colors, with leaves changing from green to red, yellow, brown, or whatever color you can think of. The sky is high and blue, the apples are ripening, and there still remains green in the world. Autumn just makes you think of different colors wherever you look. No? Just me? Well then. Anyway, we thought it opportune to talk about colors before autumn is out.

Now, when you think of Bayern Munich’s colors, which colors come to mind? Red and white, right? Those are two of the main colors that are featured prominently on the club’s crest, merchandise, and of course, jerseys. But there’s a lot more to Bayern jerseys than just red and white. Rather, there’s been a myriad of different colors to graze the Bayern Kleidung over the years. Let’s dive into what sort of hues have had the honor of sporting the Bayern crest.

Blue

As one of the main colors of the Bavarian flag, blue has had its fair share of appearances on Bayern shirts. The most recent time a Bayern shirt was blue was back in 19/20, when the third kit was dark blue. Well, one could call it navy, but it’s still a shade of blue. My, that kit was gorgeous.

The 17/18 away kit was also blue, with a red horizontal stripe around the chest. Blue goes surprisingly well with Bayern; both aforementioned kits looked pretty sharp.

But there was one example of a blue kit not so great: the 14/15 home kit. Yes, I know it was a callback to the 80s or something, but it ended up looking like a Barcelona rip-off if anything. Still, blue isn’t a half bad color to put on a Bayern shirt.

Black

Black is probably one of the sexiest colors to make its way onto any football shirt, not just Bayern’s. The German national team often utilizes black in its kits, and Germany’s best club sometimes does the same. The current away kit is black, and it looks pretty sharp. It’s a fitting kit for Robert Lewandowski’s record breaking goal last season.

The 14/15 third kit is also a black fan favorite, with its vertical “blood stripe” giving it a nice little point.

The 12/13 treble-winning third kit was also black, and it looked something like a mix between a galaxy and a bonfire. Bottom line is, you very rarely go wrong with black on a Bayern shirt, and one can only hope that it often adorns Bayern shirts for years to come.

Gray

Gray is a polarizing color. Some people like it (i.e. Daisy Ridley), some people find it depressing. I am among the latter. But gray has also found its way onto a couple of Bayern shirts, most recently in 18/19. The third kit for that season was part of the adidas “For the Oceans” campaign, and was apparently made from recycled plastic bottles. Sadly, while the cause may have been good, the kit was anything but. It was just drab, like a stormcloud.

The 16/17 away kit also sported gray, but it was a pretty decent looking kit, with a dash of black to spice things up.

I guess you could also say that last season’s away kit had some gray in it, on the sleeves to be exact. It’s not the best looking Bayern kit out there, pretty plain to be honest. Oh well, we’ll always have the memories from 8-2.

Mint

I don’t think many people will disagree with me in saying that this is the worst ever color that a Bayern jersey has ever featured. The infamous mint kit was worn in 18/19, and it was a travesty. It wasn’t green, it wasn’t white, it was just a washed out mixture of both that really didn’t have any place on a Bayern shirt. Lord knows who even thought that a mint Bayern jersey was a good idea. If whoever came up with the idea still has a job, he or she should get a pay cut. That’s how bad it was. Thank God it was never to be heard from again, but you never know when it might rear its ugly head again...

Green

We now move from mint to green. Aren’t those two more or less in the same category, you might ask? Well, green is a unique enough color that we felt deserves its own spot. Almost no Bayern jersey has been green in recent memory, but there is one exception: the Oktoberfest special kit that was released a few months ago. Yes, it was a one-off, but it was a great looking kit, and it deserves a spot on this list.

There have also been a fair few green goalkeeper kits, although they should be considered as exceptions. Just a couple of days ago, Manuel Neuer wore a green kit in the 2-1 win against Dynamo Kiev. He also wore green during the treble winning 19/20 season. Not bad.

Orange

This is more of a garnish color than it is a main color, but it still has highlighted quite a few Bayern shirts. The aforementioned away kit from last season and the third kit from two seasons ago all had orange details, as did the 16/17 away kit. The 12/13 third kit also had orange dots that starkly stood out from the black, and that season’s away kit was also adorned with orange. It could never be a main color on a Bayern shirt, but it’s almost always a welcome guest in small amounts. Bayern won two trebles when they had orange on their shirts.

On a side note, this season’s main goalkeeper kit is also orange. Will Neuer win another Champions League in it? We’ll see...

Gold

Another highlight color that looks pretty good, and is a good omen. Gold adorns the current away kit, and it’s one of the best color combinations Bayern has come up with in a while. The Oktoberfest kit also looks even better with its gold crest and decorations. Most of all, the 12/13 treble winning home kit was red and gold, and look what the team achieved in that kit. Gold is a color that goes surprisingly well with Bayern, all the while cementing the club’s status as true royalty. We’re a great club, we deserve only the best colors.

Manuel Neuer wore a gold shirt during the first treble season, notably against Barcelona in the Champions League. I think we all know what happened then.

What other colors would you like to see on a Bayern shirt? Let us know in the comments!