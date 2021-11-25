“Barcelona are going to Munich to win” — Gerard Piqué ready to take on Bayern Munich in crunch UEFA Champions League clash

Bayern Munich may have had a couple of slip-ups in the Bundesliga this season but their UEFA Champions League campaign has been nothing short of impressive so far. While coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team have clinched top spot with five out of five wins, second-placed Barcelona face the risk of getting eliminated from the group stage for the first time since 2000/01.

After their latest 0-0 draw with Benfica, the Catalans now need all three points in the upcoming away game against Bayern in order to qualify for the round-of-16 on their own.

Center-back Gerard Piqué, nevertheless, believes that Barca have experienced positive development under newly-appointed boss Xavi, and thus remains optimistic of his team’s chances against the Bavarian giants.

“We have done a lot to be able to get the win, we have had chances to score,” the 34-year old told reporters at yesterday’s post-match news conference (as captured by Football Espana). “We are going to Munich with the intention to win. We are playing well.”