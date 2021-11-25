Bayern Munich sending club officials to support Robert Lewandowski at Ballon d’Or ceremony

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will be sending sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and manager Julian Nagelsmann to the Ballon d’Or ceremonies in France to support staff striker Robert Lewandowski as he attempts to secure the award.

Lewandowski is considered one of the primary contenders for the award, but will have to fend off Lionel Messi to secure it. As many of you know, the voters have had a strong tendency to lean toward Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the years — a huge obstacle to overcome for a player like Lewandowski.

There is no word yet on whether or not Brazzo will be packing his samurai attire in the event he needs to take his sword to slice through any ballots that did not name Lewandowski as the winner.

Surely, if there was ever a year where Lewandowski deserved the honor, it this one.