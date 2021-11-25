Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Chelsea competing for FC Barcelona’s Gavi?; Thiago dismisses Barca return; Liverpool wants Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount; plus MORE!

Could Bayern Munich and Chelsea both be contemplating a move for FC Barcelona’s youngster Gavi? With the Catalans needing to raise funds, the 17-year-old could certainly draw in some revenue:

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are reportedly set to go head-to-head in pursuit of Gavi, who has a €50 million release clause in his Barcelona contract. According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Gavi has emerged on the radar of Bayern Munich over a move in a future transfer window. The 17-year-old prodigy, who has a €50 million release clause in his deal with Barcelona, is also being courted by Chelsea. Gavi has made quite an impact since being handed his Barcelona debut at the onset of the ongoing season. A part of the Catalan club since arriving from Real Betis in 2015, the Spanish prodigy has made swift progress in Catalonia and is already a regular feature for club and country. The 17-year-old has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this term while also turning out four times for the Spanish national side. His exploits have not gone unnoticed, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea looking to swoop him away from Barcelona, with his €50 million exit clause appealing.

We’ve already heard that Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona will be meeting early in December when the Catalans visit the Allianz Arena. The primary topic was supposed to be Frenkie de Jong, but perhaps Gavi will also be on the table?

If there was any thought that former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be thinking about a return to Catalonia to play for FC Barcelona once more, the 30-year-old quickly tried to dispel it:

Thiago has completely distanced himself from the speculation, making it clear that he is focused on making a success of his move to Anfield. He is yet to reach the levels expected of him in England, but that has been due to minor injury troubles, which has seen him play as many games as he has missed in the last one and a half seasons with Jurgen Klopp’s team. “I play football. I’m not concerned about rumours,” Thiago told reporters, as quoted on Goal. “I’m focused on the duty I have to my team, the contract I have and the new adventure I have here in the Premier League trying to win all the trophies I can.”

Thiago also did this on Wednesday:

THE TECHNIQUE ON THIS FINISH. pic.twitter.com/Etj0tISLDr — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2021

Liverpool could be looking to bolster its ranks and might have an eye on a pair of Chelsea FC youngsters in Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount:

Christian Pulisic is in the sights of Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC - this was recently reported by several media on the island. The FC Chelsea player, who was previously under contract with Borussia Dortmund, does not get beyond a supporting role under Thomas Tuchel. Klopp, on the other hand, wants to strengthen his offensive series - and the American would fit perfectly. According to Calciomercato, Pulisic could leave the blues with a suitable offer. It could also be a loan transaction that makes sense for all parties. The Daily Star also connects another Chelsea player with the Reds: Mason Mount, who, like Pulisic, is no longer a regular under Tuchel. It is uncertain whether the Blues would let the England international go.

Bayern Munich had to fight through the blustery conditions and against a pesky Dynamo Kyiv side, but was able to walk out of Ukraine with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the Champions League.

It was not always easy. The cold, the sloppy conditions, and the patchwork line-up all had to be worked through and the Bavarians eventually were able to overcome all obstacles.

Here is what we have on tap today:

The cold, snowy, and uncomfortable conditions.

Robert Lewandowski’s fantastic bicycle kick goal.

The moment where Bayern Munich decided to take over.

The unsustainable nature of playing without so many key players.

The risk of wear and tear on players like Lewandowski and Thomas Müller.

Okay, technically this is turquoise or aqua I guess, but former Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez did this to his hair:

For those of you who don’t get the “blue” reference, please watch seasons one through three of Arrested Development:

Bayern Munich have survived another week of football, and things are very gloomy at the moment. The vaccine debate has started spiraling out of control, while the surprise loss to Augsburg on Friday has left a sour taste in fans’ mouths. Of course, this just gives us plenty of things to discuss on this edition of Bavarian Podcast Works.

Here are our talking points for this episode: