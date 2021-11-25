Joachim Löw reveals he has inquiries for managerial positions

Joachim Löw has now been enjoying life away from football for the better part of the past four months after stepping down from the German national team following the European Championships.

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick took charge of Die Mannschaft after 14 years of Löw at the helm, but what’s next for the 2014 World Cup winner? He had made it clear that he was going to do his best to enjoy some time away from football after Germany’s Euro 2020 exit, but also said that he would more than likely be back to managing after some time off.

At the Matthias Ginter Foundation gala earlier this week in Freiburg, Löw revealed that he’s already had job inquiries to ponder, some of which he received before the Euros were even over (Sport Bild). “Logically there are inquiries that keep coming back. It was clear to me that I wouldn’t do anything in the first six months. We’ll see next year. I let it come to me,” he said.

Löw hasn’t made too many public appearances since his tenure as Germany manager ended, though he was honored ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg. Despite the controversy that surrounded the DFB’s refusal to get rid of Low after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it was a harmonious farewell to what’s been a long tenure as Germany boss. He did seem to be in high spirits. He said the time away, too, was just we he needed. “In the meantime, I can keep myself busy, that I’m slowly finding a certain level of motivation for football, that I enjoy it. After the tournament I really wanted to have a little distance,” he said.

There’s a vacancy in the DFB’s presidential position, but that’s something Low said he has no interest in at the moment. “No, definitely not. I’m not predestined for it, others can do it better,” he said. As far as where, exactly, he’ll wind up, he is completely open. “I am completely open, there are different offers,” he explained. This could mean a manager’s position, a front office position somewhere, or perhaps even an executive or supervisory board seat somewhere. Nothing is off the table for him aside from the DFB presidency.

He’s most known for his long spell with the German national team, but he’s also managed at the club level before in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey: