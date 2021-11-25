Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane supports unvaccinated teammates

It is surely an impossible situation to be in for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane.

The Germany international wants to be a good teammate and a good friend and he wants to be supportive of his unvaccinated teammates who have been put under the microscope of late.

While Sane respects the choice of his teammates, the winger also knows there is a strong chance their absence could hurt the team in a key moment soon enough.

“I’m vaccinated myself and I stand up for vaccination. Of course I speak with the boys. I want them to be able to help us,” said Sane (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “They are important, good players. We, as a team, want them to but also respect their decision.”

The unvaccinated status of those Bayern Munich players will certainly be a talking point in Germany for weeks to come. Players like Sane are going to have mixed emotions if (when?) one of the squad’s key players is held out of an important match.

That resolve could be tested with the news that Joshua Kimmich has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next two games — including the big showdown with Borussia Dortmund on December 4th.