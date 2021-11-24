Saudi-backed Newcastle United have set their first Bayern Munich target

Bayern Munich’s chief of recruitment, Laurent Busser is of interest to Saudi backed Newcastle United(FOOTMERCATO). The French talent scout is well known in the football world and was with Bayer Leverkusen prior to joining the Bayern ranks in 2018. He specialises in scouting young talent as seen with his recruitments over the years.

The Frenchman played a key role in scouting Leon Bailey among others for Die Werkself and was also involved in the French renaissance at the Allianz Arena. Considering the direction football is heading with the massive sums of money involved, Bayern altered their market strategy to remain competitive. One half of that strategy was the revamped Bayern youth academy with the other half being a greater emphasis on scouting and recruiting young talent.

The fusion of the two halves to create world class players was to become the core strategy with occasional off-the-shelf purchases à la Lucas Hernandez. Talented and proven scouts like Busser are vital to sustain Bayern’s approach to the market and hence retaining his services will be crucial going up against clubs whose pockets know no end such as Newcastle United. The Frenchman is currently under contract with Bayern although NUFC have more than sufficient funds to “price” him away.

This also hints that Bayern is ahead of the curve. Even a loaded club can not rely on just a handful of expensive superstars that must be brought in every few years. Going the young players route and complementing them with superstars will boost their long term goals with the sport and Newcastle’s interest in Busser is definitely a hint in that direction.