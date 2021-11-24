COVID-19 and Injury Update: News on Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, and Bayern’s quarantined players

After the disheartening news that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Joshua Kimmich have tested positive for COVID-19, there is some uplifting news, or at least not so bad news, on Bayern Munich’s injury front as well.

For one, Lucas Hernandez, who was subbed off at halftime during Bayern’s Champions League clash against Dynamo Kiev due to injury, may not be in as bad a shape as feared initially. According to coach Julian Nagelsmann, the substitution of Hernandez was out of precaution. It seems that the Frenchman could have continued after halftime, but refrained from doing so to prevent a bigger injury.

Leon Goretzka, meanwhile, had to nurse a slight ankle problem after his last ditch tackle against Kiev, during which he had to play as a makeshift center back. This problem, though, is also said to be nothing serious, as per Nagelsmann.

Even better news came out of Säbener Straße this morning. Niklas Süle and Josip Stanišić, who were both in quarantine due to positive COVID cases, were released and completed individual sessions at the training ground. Süle trained with fellow center back Dayot Upamecano, who didn’t make the trip to Kiev because of suspension. Stanišić, meanwhile, conducted a running session on the pitch.

Finally, Joshua Kimmich is still in quarantine, but he should be released the day before Bayern host Arminia Bielefeld, granted his final PCR test is negative. If so, he is very likely to feature against Bielefeld, according to Kicker.

Scratch that, Kimmich will be out for a while.