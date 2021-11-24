Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tests positive for COVID-19

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bayern Munich’s backup striker was already in quarantine following his contact with another individual who tested positive a few days ago. Now, a test has revealed that Choupo-Moting also has the virus, and will need to quarantine longer until he tests negative.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has tested positive for the Coronavirus.



The FC Bayern attacker is currently isolating at home and is feeling fine despite the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/Gv6wi7mI6u — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 24, 2021

Choupo-Moting is said to be doing well under the current circumstances, and the fact that he is not a regular starter might mean that the situation is not too dire for his team. However, his absence will be felt nevertheless. With no backup for Robert Lewandowski, the team will be walking on thin ice for the remaining six games of the year. Last night’s game against Dynamo Kyiv already proved how a depleted bench can negatively affect the team, so Choupo’s positive test is nothing but bad news.

There is no predicting when Choupo will return to action, especially given the fact that he tested positive while in quarantine. However, in the worst case scenario, he could be out for the rest of the year. Bayern currently has five Bundesliga games and one Champions League game left, the latter of which is dead rubber after winning the group against Kyiv.