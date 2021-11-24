Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann discuss life inside a crowded box

If you have watched Bayern Munich closely this season, you probably have likely noticed that the team’s traditional 4-2-3-1 often looks, feels, and plays more like a 3-4-2-1.

With the subtle change in alignment comes some an adjustment period for the players, one of whom, recently approached Julian Nagelsmann with some concerns about the team’s spacing on offense.

That player: Robert Lewandowski.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Lewandowski expressed his concerns about the congestion offensively. When (for all intents and purposes) the Bayern Munich wing-backs push up into the offense, Leroy Sane typically slides more into a central role where he joins Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, and Joshua Kimmich.

As the wing-backs penetrate higher, that space becomes even more confined for players like Lewandowski and Müller, who have made careers in exploiting the room inside the final third.

Nagelsmann reportedly allowed Lewandowski to express his feelings and countered with the philosophy of why all those bodies in the box were actually a good thing for Lewandowski, while also reiterating why the Polish Hitman is so important to the squad.

All appears to be good on the surface, but the situation will bear monitoring in the coming months.