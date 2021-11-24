Even with progress, Bayern Munich concerned lack of vaccinations could hurt long-term goals

The news that Bayern Munich stars Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala have decided to get vaccinated was well-received from a sporting perspective at the club.

Recent events, however, have led club officials to be wary of the ramifications that could occur should key players continue to miss games due to quarantine rules for unvaccinated players.

“It is the way it is. It’s not easy, but despite everything we have a very, very good team on the pitch,” Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic said (as captured by Tz) referencing his starting XI against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday. “We’ve made our stance on this clear in the club, I’ve given my personal opinion on this, but now we want to talk about sports again.”

Manager Julian Nagelsmann knows things go sideways should key players have to quarantine for important matches.

While that threat is there, Nagelsmann thinks his team is professional enough to not let it become a distraction.

“It depends on how it plays out in the future. If the players have to continue in quarantine, then the season goals could already be in jeopardy. But I don’t see any danger for the working atmosphere in the squad,” Nagelsmann said.