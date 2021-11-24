Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer happy squad avoided distractions

Entering its Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern Munich found itself mired in controversy.

To vax or not to vax…that is the question?

Anyway, for the players who travelled to Ukraine for the freezing cold match, their minds had to be on the opponent and not on what team members did not make the trip.

“Mission complete! Even if it was not the very best performance now. But overall, we are very satisfied. We are now still looking forward to Barcelona,” Neuer said after Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory (as captured by Tz). “The important thing was the focus today. We left the side issues to the side, even if that wasn’t so easy when you look at the squad. In terms of commitment, everyone gave everything.”

Neuer’s feelings were probably part relief, part satisfaction, and part “get me back to Bavaria”, but the captain did not underestimate Dynamo Kiev and was legitimately concerned that the depleted Bavarians could be susceptible to an upset loss in Eastern Europe.

Neuer noted that the Ukrainian squad’s constant desire to score should be respected.

“They always want to score a goal, they had good chances in Munich, too,” Neuer said.