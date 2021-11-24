Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Dynamo Kyiv; Bayern still eyeing Pedri?; Ivan Perisic back to the Bundesliga, but Filip Kostic is leaving?; Lionel Messi back to FC Barcelona?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich traveled to Ukraine undermanned and probably still stinging from its loss to FC Augsburg, but the boys fought through the elements — and their opposition — to pick up a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

The snow was pretty cool to watch, but it looked like hell to play in.

This was a match that I never doubted Bayern Munich could win, but I was sort of fascinated to see exactly how that would happen.

What was up with Julian Nagelsmann’s coat? I just...don’t get it. I mean, I suck at dressing myself, so who am I to criticize? But...I just don’t get it.

Do you see this coat?!



Real #MENSWEAR hours with Julian Naglesmann pic.twitter.com/LwZdFQhkk4 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

Leon Goretzka’s blast to Corentin Tolisso’s “delicate area” looked painful.

The game was relatively sloppy for a while, but Robert Lewandowski’s spectacular bicycle kick goal was a heck of a way to get going. Seriously, this dude just goes out and does amazing things on a game-by-game basis.

Robert Lewandowski takes a ride on the bicycle in the snow! What a goal to open the scoring for Bayern Munich #UCL ❄️



(via @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/OtgcX8Ce6f — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 23, 2021

The game was extremely choppy for both teams throughout. The conditions just made things very difficult for both squads. Both deserve credit for the way they battled.

Manuel Neuer’s big whiff on a kick in the 30th minute was crazy. That easily could have been an own goal.

Manuel Neuer got lucky pic.twitter.com/DgxgmRy96v — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

Somehow, it was just about at that point where Bayern Munich really began to assert itself.

Kingsley Coman’s finish on Bayern Munich’s second goal was tremendous. The Frenchman hit that with purpose and authority. Thomas Müller’s jumping dummy was something else as well.

KINGSLEY COMAN



He scores his first Champions League goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/rCqeFAjV3f — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

Müller being on corner duty was odd, but I guess made the most sense in a way. You just get the feeling he would have been more valuable working in the scrum around the net, though.

Marc Roca and Bouna Sarr...in the same game? You know this one was a little different.

Things did start to fall apart a bit once the subs started rolling in for Bayern Munich. Denys Garmash took advantage of Tanguy Nianzou getting caught flat-footed with a deft little run and finish to cut Bayern Munich’s lead to 2-1.

Nianzou still has a way to go with his game, though I thought he was solid on the day. He seems to have a major miscue on almost every appearance, but you can see the promise he has as a player. Can he ever win and maintain a starting role with Bayern Munich? That remains to be seen.

Neuer definitely had some issues. He was battling the ball with his hands and feet alike. We do not see that often from the GOAT, but he still pulled out the victory.

Overall, this was a good, grinding win. It wasn’t good in a “the team look awesome” way, but in a “they battled through tough circumstances and pulled out win” way. They can’t all be picturesque (even if the goals were).

Months have gone by filled with speculation about who will win the 2021 Ballon d’Or. The two names on everyone’s lips have constantly been Bayern Munich’s goal-scoring machine Robert Lewandowski and the mercurial Lionel Messi. And if Spanish journalist Sergio Gonzalez is to be believed, it will be the latter who will take home the prestigious individual prize once again, pipping his Polish counterpart to the laurel. Leo Messi has had a topsy-turvy year. Believing that he would most certainly renew with Barcelona after a triumphant Copa America campaign with Argentina, last-minute financial complications meant he would have to seek new pastures. Even so, his year has been brilliant as usual, despite a long wait for his first Ligue 1 goal with his new club PSG. Lewandowski, who will reportedly be the runner-up, has also been prolific as ever. After the pandemic prevented him from winning what was almost certainly his first Ballon d’Or last year, many believe he still deserves to claim it this year. There has been plenty of debate surrounding the topic. However, Gonzalez states that Messi has already been informed that he will be awarded an unprecedented seventh Ballon d’Or.

Timo Werner scored Chelsea FC’s fourth goal in the squad’s 4-0 win over Juventus. The Germany international could be benefitting from his brief time with Hansi Flick already:

TIMO WERNER STAYED ONSIDE pic.twitter.com/NGFTh35GDL — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

Flick’s influence on Germany’s players should not be discounted.

It has long been rumored that Bayern Munich covets FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri, but I can’t see Barca parting ways with the youngster under any circumstance:

Despite their efforts, Barcelona is a cash-strapped club and Bayern are hoping that they can be tempted with a lucrative offer. According to AS, the Bundesliga side is prepared to break their club record transfer fee of €80m, which they shelled out for Lucas Hernández. Barcelona is in dire need of cash, and in order for new manager Xavi Hernandez to bring in the players that he wants, they need to offload valuable stars to generate income. Philippe Coutinho is believed to be on the chopping block, but a big offer for Pedri may also sway the higher ups at the Camp Nou. Apart from convincing the club, the report states that Bayern are capable of offering Pedri up to four times what he is currently earning at Barcelona. With the Blaugrana’s financial issues, they are not able to compete with what the other big clubs are able to offer. It will be life-changing for the player, but it remains to be seen if he will be willing to leave the Catalan giants. Bayern reportedly want to strike hard and fast in the upcoming winter transfer window in January, knowing that Barcelona is in dire need of cashflow at the moment.

Tz added more as well:

Is FC Bayern fishing for a Golden Boy again ? It is not Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, who won the award for the best young player in Europe last year. No, we’re talking about the current winner, Barcelona’s Pedri , with whom Bayern have been associated for several months. The Spaniard could advance to the new record transfer from Munich, his release clause is already record-breaking - one billion euros.

That is an Austin Powers-type extortion price.

Could Lionel Messi head back to FC Barcelona? Maybe...possibly:

Lionel Messi has once again announced his return to Barcelona. “I have always said that at some point I will return to Barcelona because it is my home and I will live there,” said the Argentine in an interview with Marca. “And if I can contribute anything and help the club, I would be very happy to come back.” When introducing new signing Dani Alves last week, Barca President Joan Laporta indicated that after the transfer of the Brazilian, a return of Messi could not be ruled out. At the same time, Laporta had given the impression that Alves had made “considerable financial efforts to return” that the Argentine would not have been prepared to make similar sacrifices. Messi had already denied these allegations. “I was asked to cut my salary by 50 percent and I did it with no problem. Nobody asked me to play for free. At the same time, I find the President’s words inappropriate. They hurt me because I think he doesn’t have to say that,” said the Argentine in a sports interview.

Ivan Perisic is almost certain to leave Inter Milan this summer and could head back to Germany to player for either Borussia Dortmund or Wolfsburg. Should be bolt, though, Inter supposedly wants Eintracht Frankcfurt’s perennially underrated winger Filip Kostic:

Ivan Perisic is still first choice at Inter Milan. The 32-year-old Croat scored three goals in 15 competitive games this season on the left wing and contributed one assist. Last weekend he scored against the previously undefeated leaders Napoli. Despite the sporting luck, Perisic is planning to leave Inter in the summer. Then his contract with the Italians expires. According to Gazzetta dello Sport , the Croatian international definitely wants to return to the Bundesliga. According to the report, Perisic would like to play again for his ex-clubs Wolfsburg or Dortmund. The Nerazzurri already have a successor in mind: Filip Kostic. Inter is apparently ready to pay up to 10 million for the 29-year-old Frankfurt star, with a three-year contract period of 2.5 years plus bonuses. In the summer Kostic had tried to fight for his move to Lazio Rome and failed.