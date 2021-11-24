Bayern Munich’s Laura Benkarth will miss international break with knee injury

Laura Benkarth is pulling out of Germany’s upcoming World Cup Qualifiers due to a knee injury. The move was announced by the DFB following Bayern Munich’s win against Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday. Benkarth did not dress in the match.

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will not be calling another goalkeeper into camp. Benkarth was already one of four called in including Chelsea’s Ann-Katrin Berger, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Merle Frohms, and Wolfsburg’s Almuth Schult. The expectation will be that Schult remains the team’s number one goalkeeper.

Benkarth was part of a group of eight Bayern Munich players called into Germany for the upcoming break. Very much like the men’s national team, the women’s national team is anchored by the Bavarian giant.

Germany will play Turkey and Portugal in 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. The Turkey match is on November 26 in Braunschweig, and the match against Portugal is on November 30 away in Faro.