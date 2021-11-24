Eighteen Bayern Munich Frauen players called up to national teams

Säbener Straße is going to be an empty place during the upcoming international break. Bayern Munich Frauen will be without eighteen players who have been called up to their national teams for the upcoming break.

The bulk of the players will be with Germany as the number reaches eight during this break. The Bayern contingent will be in full effect with Klara Bühl, Linda Dallmann, Giulia Gwinn, Lina Magull, and Lea Schüller leading the way. The Germans will be playing World Cup Qualifiers against Turkey and Portugal.

Elsewhere, Austria has called up Carina Wenninger and Sarah Zadrazil; Sweden has brought in Hanna Glas and Sofia Jakobsson; and Iceland has called up Glódís Viggósdóttir and Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir.

Full List of Call-ups

Germany: Laura Benkarth, Klara Bühl, Linda Dallmann, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Lina Magull, Maximiliane Rall, Lea Schüller

Austria: Carina Wenninger, Sarah Zadrazil

France: Viviane Asseyi

Japan: Saki Kumagai

Iceland: Glódís Viggósdóttir, Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir

Netherlands: Lineth Beerensteyn

Serbia: Jovana Damnjanovic

Sweden: Hanna Glas, Sofia Jakobsson