Bayern Munich Alumni: Renato Sanches thinks he is finally ready for life at a big club

When Renato Sanches arrived at Bayern Munich, he had seemingly unlimited potential and had many fans buzzing.

What evolved from there, however, was a series of missteps, bad decisions, and inconsistencies.

Now, a little older and maybe a little wiser, Sanches realizes that he probably made the move from Benfica little too soon. After that experience, the Lille midfielder thinks that he grown as a player and person, which has allowed him to take his game to another level — one that would allow him to play at a power club.

“When I arrived at Bayern, I was not ready to play in such a club. I was very young. And when I got ready, the opportunity to play with this team never came, Sanches told L’Equipe (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Today I feel ready, I understand football better, I have more experience, I know what to do to play in this kind of club and that changes everything.”