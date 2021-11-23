Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala get vaccinated

Finally some good news on the Bayern Munich COVID-10 front — Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala have been vaccinated.

Per a report from kicker, the two Germans have now received their first jab of the vaccine. This is a huge step in the right direction for both players and the team, which has been shorn of talent due to quarantine measures.

In the case of Musiala, he followed the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), which did not consider vaccines necessary for children and adolescents under the age of 18. Musiala turned 18 this past February, so he was a very low priority to receive the vaccine in the past few months even after he turned of age.

Nevertheless, the young German international has received his first dose from one of the Bayern team doctors, as has his compatriot Gnabry. This should effectively put an end to the drama surrounding at least two of the unvaccinated five players at Bayern. In Gnabry’s case, because he has already dealt with a positive COVID test before, he will not need a second dose and will be considered fully vaccinated in two weeks.

This leaves Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Kimmich, and Michael Cuisance as Bayern Munich’s final three. The latter two have been said to be seriously considering getting vaccinated, per Bild information. The one issue regarding immediate vaccination is the current busy end of the season. After the game in Kiev, Bayern still has six more games to go until the winter break. German national team doctor Prof. Dr. Tim Meyer issued a letter of recommendation that advised unvaccinated players to receive their shots, but also advised against being vaccinated in high-performance phases before the winter break.

Nevertheless, it is still encouraging that the players are now opening their minds up to vaccination, and as the winter break is in approximately three weeks, that would coincide with the time that Musiala, and the others, should they choose to get vaccinated, would receive their second doses.