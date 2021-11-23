Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv (Champions League)

Bayern Munich had to fight through the blustery conditions and against a pesky Dynamo Kyiv side, but was able to walk out of Ukraine with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the Champions League.

It was not always easy. The cold, the sloppy conditions, and the patchwork line-up all had to be worked through and the Bavarians eventually were able to overcome all obstacles.

Here is what we have on tap:

The cold, snowy, and uncomfortable conditions.

Robert Lewandowski’s fantastic bicycle kick goal.

The moment where Bayern Munich decided to take over.

The unsustainable nature of playing without so many key players.

The risk of wear and tear on players like Lewandowski and Thomas Müller.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.