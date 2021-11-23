Bayern Munich vs unvaccinated players: All updates + timeline

This has gone on long enough that we had to make a full stream for all the coverage

Of all the things expected to derail a season, there wasn’t a single Bayern Munich fan who had “anti-vaxxers” as part of their 2021 bingo sheet. Yet, it looks like the Bavarians have a significant number of unvaccinated players in the squad — five, to be precise — which is a lot more than most Bundesliga teams and a PR nightmare for the club.

Joshua Kimmich was the first name revealed, and since then we’ve had the identities of all the club’s unvaccinated players made public. This has, predictably, caused a massive controversy and is starting to affect the team on the pitch, as the unvaccinated stars miss game after game while in quarantine.

