Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich: 2021 Champions League group stage full coverage

Away games in the Champions League are never easy, but Bayern Munich have quite a streak going at the moment. The Bavarians have not lost away from home since the PSG game in 2017, when Carlo Ancelotti was still in charge. However, streaks like that have a habit of being broken at the worst times, and this could be one of them.

Bayern’s loss to Augsburg last Friday will give Dynamo Kyiv some hope. They have not yet scored a single goal in this year’s UCL group stage, but facing a depleted Bayern side could be their best chance. With controversy and player absentees weighing on coach Julian Nagelsmann for this game, we could see another upset on the cards.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.