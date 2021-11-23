Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

As the Champions League group stage comes to an end, Bayern Munich have already secured qualification, so there is very little left to play for. With Benfica and Barcelona duking it out in the other match for the other qualifying spot in the group, only top spot remains worth fighting for.

Of course, after suffering a shock loss to Augsburg last Friday, Julian Nagelsmann and his men will want a victory to get themselves back on track. Only, that victory may be hard-fought. While Dynamo Kyiv have been rather mediocre in Europe this season, they have the distinct advantage of facing a heavily depleted Bayern squad this Tuesday. Key players, including Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, and Niklas Sule are all out due to isolation rules, while Dayot Upamecano serves a yellow card suspension.

For Nagelsmann, this will be a test of his ingenuity as a coach. There’s been a lot of bad press about the team lately, and dressing room morale can’t be high. Still, Bayern have an obligation to try and win every single game where they step on the pitch. With stars like Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, and Leroy Sane still available to him, the young coach needs to figure out how to deliver.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: National Sports Complex “Olympiyskiy”, Kiev, Ukraine

Time: 7:45 pm local time, 12:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

