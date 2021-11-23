Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane confident ahead of Champions League tilt

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is not worried about his squad overlooking Dynamo Kiev or suffering from defensive lapses.

“We are fully focused on our games and want to win each one of them regardless of what’s happening off the pitch. Even if some players are missing, we still have a very good squad. We are FC Bayern and we want to win every game,” said Sane (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “It’s not just about the defenders. Defending is for the whole team. We’re working on it, we’re talking about it a lot with the coach and we want to do better.”

As far as his own game goes, Sane is pushing to show his best after last season’s lackluster showing.

“I’m trying to convert negative energy into positive and to bring my best performance. I feel very good physically, I’m in good rhythm and very fit. I’m try to take this momentum with me,” said Sane. “I’m trying to be positive. I wasn’t happy with last season. I would be blind If I were to say I had a good season. I wanted to show what I can do, to be back to where I was before I got injured. I had to show that I can play football.”