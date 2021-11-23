Bayern Munich beat Carl Zeiss Jena 3-0

Bayern Munich picked up a 3-0 victory over Carl Zeiss Jena in the Frauen Bundesliga as the teams head into the international break.

Match Highlights

Lea Schüller opened the scoring for Bayern in just the 10th minute, getting her boot on the end of a Carolin Simon cross and poking it across the goal line. Despite the pressure from the Bavarians, Jena held firm, and Bayern weren’t able to get their second goal until the 66th minute when a Sophie Walter own goal put the hosts up 2-0.

In the 84th minute, Sofia Jakobsson scored her first goal for Bayern to make it 3-0 and give Bayern the win.

See the full match highlights here.

Squad

Former Hoffenheim goalkeeper Janina Leitzig got her first start in goal for Bayern as Laura Benkarth was out with knee issues.

Coach Jens Scheuer also made a handful of changes from the squad that beat Lyon midweek in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, including bringing in Hanna Glas, Glódís Viggósdóttir, and Maxi Rall for Giulia Gwinn, Carina Wenninger, and Klara Bühl. Kristin Demann started at centerback, while Saki Kumagai moved up from defense into midfield while Sarah Zadrazil got a rest.

Bayern XI: Leitzig - Glas (64. Gwinn), Viggósdóttir, Demann (70. Hegering), Simon - Dallmann (57. Bühl), Kumagai, Magull - Asseyi, Schüller (64. Damnjanović), Rall (70. Jakobsson)

Table and Next Match

The Bavarians end the matchday in second place in the table with 21 points, level with Eintracht Frankfurt. Wolfsburg sit at the top of the table with 22 points.

Bayern will head into the international break now and return to the field on December 4 in the Frauen Bundesliga when they host Bayer Leverkusen.