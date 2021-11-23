Former Bayern Munich players Roy Makaay, Mario Mandzukic pick up coaching jobs

Two former Bayern Munich players were appointed to new jobs as coaches on Monday. For Roy Makaay, it’s another step in his coaching career, while Mario Mandzukic is just beginning his second profession.

Makaay, 46, was named as a first team assistant to Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers FC in Scotland. Van Bronckhorst took up the gig following Steven Gerrard who left the Scottish power for Aston Villa. This is the second time that Makaay has worked with Van Bronckhorst. Previously, he assisted with him at Feyenoord in the Netherlands.

The 35 year old Mandzukic retired from playing over the summer. It was announced that he was joining the coaching staff of Zlatko Dalic with the Croatian National Team. This is Mandzukic’s first coaching job.

“I know how much the national team meant to me as a player,” Mandzukic said. “I want to pass that passion, but also my experience, to the new generation.”